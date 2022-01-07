Large 16 Avenue pothole causes big problems for South Surrey drivers

City crews aim to ‘get out there as quick as we can and repair them’ says engineering manager

A large pothole on a busy South Surrey route caused chaos for commuters Friday morning.

The pothole, on 16 Avenue just west of 192 Street, caused flat tires for a number of vehicles during the morning commute; according to reports, as many as a dozen cars were pulled over on the shoulder of the road at one time.

However, by shortly after 9 a.m., City of Surrey road crews were on the scene fixing the issue.

Ray Kerr, the city’s manager of engineering operations, told Peace Arch News that it was too early to tell if this winter’s cold snap would result in more road damage than in an average year.

“At this point, I think it’s probably par for the course, and it’s a little too early to tell (if it’s worse) because we aren’t through the winter season yet,” he said. “But I can tell you that as soon as we’re made aware of them, we endeavour to get out there as quick as we can and repair them.”

“The last couple weeks we’ve been dealing with quite a bit, in terms of winter maintenance… and now that we’ve dealt with the snow, we’re going to have staff out on Saturday to deal with a large number of these potholes.

“After the last two to three weeks of cold winter weather, there are a large number of potholes that have already been repaired, and others that subsequently will be.

“We’ll get to them as quick as we can.”

Potholes are more common in winter months, because with freezing temperatures, water on and under the road surface causes the asphalt to expand and contract, which in turn breaks the surface and causes potholes to appear.



