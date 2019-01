A large structure fire broke out near a Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby Saturday night.

Bystanders say the blaze started just before 8 p.m. on Aubrey Street near Pinehurst Drive.

Fire crews arrived to see a shed fully involved, as well as several vehicles on fire near trees.

An investigation is ongoing.

