Latest COVID alerts marks 8 Langley schools on exposure list

Two schools were added to Fraser Health list on Friday

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for Langley Secondary School. (Langley Schools)

Langley Secondary School and independent Credo Christian High School are the latest to record a COVID-19 exposure event.

Langley School District sent a letter to families of the secondary school on Thursday informing them an individual within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district said in a statement.

The infected individual was at the school on Feb. 26 and March 1, 2, and 3, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Public Health says a risk assessment is underway and families may receive additional information should they need to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Case and contact management for an individual case is typically completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their kids to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Also added to Fraser Health’s school exposure list on Friday is Credo Christian High School.

The independent school located in Murrayville recorded exposure events on Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26. It is not known whether these exposures are related to a single individual.

As of Friday there are seven Langley schools, including one independent school, now on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Others include Douglas Park Community, D.W. Poppy Secondary, Lynn Fripps Elementary, R.E. Mountain Secondary, Yorkson Creek Middle, and Simonds Elementary/U-Connect schools.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

