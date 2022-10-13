Learn to swim programs to continue at Langley Township pools

Beginning in January 2023, the Township of Langley will be offering The Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program for swimming lessons. (TOL)

Langley Township pools at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, W.C. Blair and Walnut Grove will continue to offer swimming lessons for kids in the wake of the Canadian Red Cross decision to close down its swimming and lifeguard programs.

Beginning in January 2023, the Township of Langley is transitioning from the Canadian Red Cross Swim Kids program to The Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program for swimming lessons. The announcement was made Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This transition affects lessons for children 5 to 12 years of age. Preschool and adult lessons are not affected by this transition. This also does not affect swimmers registering or currently registered in fall 2022 swimming lessons.

“The Township is working to ensure a seamless transition from the Red Cross program to The Lifesaving Society program,” said Rob Stare, Acting Director, Recreation. “The Lifesaving Society is not new to providing swimming lessons and water safety training; they have over 100 years of experience delivering nationally-recognized learn to swim, lifeguard and leadership training.”

A swimming lesson transition chart is available at tol.ca/swim that shows which Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program swimmers will move into based on their current or previous Red Cross Swim Kids or Westcoast Preschool program.

Anyone who is unsure as to what level a swimmer should register in, should contact the front desk of their local swimming pool:

• Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (604) 857-4299

• W.C. Blair Recreation Centre (604) 533-6170

• Walnut Grove Community Centre (604) 882-0408

Due to this transition, there will be two separate registration dates for winter 2023 recreation programs:

Wednesday, November 2 at 12pm: Online registration opens for general recreation programs (not including swimming lessons). Programs will be viewable online on Wednesday, October 19 at 10am.

Wednesday, December 7 at 12pm: Online registration opens for all swimming lessons. Lessons will be viewable online on Wednesday, November 30 at 10am.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Red Cross announced that it is winding down swimming and lifeguarding programs to focus on surging humanitarian demands in other areas and has endorsed The Lifesaving Society program.

Canadian Red Cross CEO Conrad Sauvé said in a Jan. 12 statement the decision to halt the swim programs was driven by “regular assessments” of the organization’s services and “evolving humanitarian needs.”

The Red Cross’s swimming and lifeguard programs began in 1946, and the organization said it has offered water training and skills to more than 40 million Canadians.

