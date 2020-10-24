BC Liberal candidate Bruce Banman speaks at his campaign headquarters Monday evening. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

BC Liberal candidate Bruce Banman speaks at his campaign headquarters Monday evening.

Liberal Bruce Banman declared winner in Abbotsford South

Banman defeats NDP, Green and Christian Heritage Party opponents

Bruce Banman of the BC Liberal Party has been elected as the new MLA in Abbotsford South, a riding previously held by an independent.

Banman won 2,187 out of 4,506 counted votes (48.54 per cent) with 41 of 102 polls reporting.

Inder Johal of the NDP won 1,416 votes (31.42 per cent). Aird Flavelle of the Green party won 468 votes (10.39 per cent). Laura-Lynn Thompson of the Christian Heritage Party of BC won 435 votes (9.65 per cent).

As of 9:22 p.m., The Canadian Press is projecting the BC NDP has won a majority government. The party has won or is leading in 54 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 30, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in three seats.

As of Oct. 23, 7,425 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 40,082 registered voters in Abbotsford South.

Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

