Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments

Changes would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas

The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada.

The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate today to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.

The changes would allow the Canada Border Services Agency to deny entry to, and remove, people who have been sanctioned, and would enable Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials to deny visas.

Once in force, the amendments would apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, as well as any accompanying family members.

Since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,000 people from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says banning close associates and key supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is one of the many ways in which Canada is holding Moscow accountable for its unprovoked aggression.

—The Canadian Press

ImmigrationRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Petition says investigation into Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek’s conduct must be made public
Next story
Mixed views on proposed 45-storey tower for Langley

Just Posted

People are rallying behind the Drombolis family of North Langley. Dad Shane has been battling a rare form of cancer and mom Kristine was recently diagnosed with the very same condition. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to help Langley couple battling rare form of cancer

Langley Senior Resources Society’s hosted a paper shredding event Saturday, May 14. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Lions Club and local seniors centre host paper shredding event

A Vesta staffer talks to a member of the public about the proposed 45-storey tower plan at 82nd Avenue and 200th Street, during an open house on Monday, May 16. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Mixed views on proposed 45-storey tower for Langley

Downtown Langley Business Association’s executive director Teri James showed off the two industry trophies presented to Langley for its picnic program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Picnic project earns Langley business organization provincial accolades