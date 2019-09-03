Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Wednesday at 9:24 a.m.

Jacki Sutherland heard loud thunder followed by a bright flash Tuesday night – common elements of a typical summer thunderstorm in the Okanagan.

But it’s believed one of those lightning strikes hit the roof of a Peachland home, sparking a fire, just after 6:30 p.m.

“It also sounded like an outlet had shorted out,” Sutherland, a nearby neighbour, told the Kelowna Capital News that evening. “Then my daughter called and asked if there was a fire in Vernon.”

That’s when she looked outside, and saw her neighbours house up in flames.

“It was pretty scary,” she added.

The damage to the house is extensive.

According to emergency crews on site, one person was in the house at the time of the blaze. They are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?
Next story
Saving lives focus of Overdose Awareness barbecue in Langley

Just Posted

Aldergrove families exhibit back-to-school elation

Shortreed Elementary students started their first few hours of classes on Tuesday

Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 10

Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Vanya Shastri earns one of the top spots at pageant open only to women no taller than 5’6”

Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

‘I honestly thought I was going to die’ says crash survivor

Sarah Champoux of Aldergrove was hauling a horse trailer near Sicamous when a semi hit her truck

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

The index is calculated based on five metrics

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read