Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

A new limited-stop bus service expected to move 12,000 riders per hour through parts of the Lower Mainland will be hitting roadways as soon as January 2020.

RapidBus is expected to build on the B-Line bus routes, creating a faster and more frequent public transit line, TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said during an announcement Tuesday.

“The B-Lines have served us well over many years, but we’ve taken the new RapidBus service to the next level,” he said.

Bus-only lanes, queue jumps at intersections, fewer stops and all-door boarding will allow the selected routes to move 20 per cent faster than current bus services.

ALSO READ: Late-night transit pitched for Metro Vancouver, but SkyTrain not recommended

Commuters will be able to catch a RapidBus at least every ten minutes during peak traffic times, Desmond said, adding that bus stops will look more like SkyTrain station stops with real-time digital signage and voice activated information. The fleet will also be predominately green with some blue to be easily distinguished from regular buses.

Routes will start rolling out in the New Year, and include:

  • King George Boulevard (Guildford Town Centre to Newton Exchange) – upgraded 96 B-Line
  • Marine Drive (Park Royal to Phibbs Exchange)
  • Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)
  • 41st Avenue (UBC to Joyce–Collingwood Station)
  • Hastings (SFU to Burrard Station) – upgraded 95 B-Line

The new bus line is part of Phase One of the Ten Year Transit Plan, and serve 11 cities in Metro Vancouver. Two additional RapidBus routes are planned to launch in 2021 to Surrey, Delta and Richmond, with five more routes planned for Phase Three.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far
Next story
Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

Just Posted

Fort Langley residents launch passionate debate over demolishing buildings

More than 40 people spoke at a meeting Monday evening

VIDEO: Langley car wash fights cancer

Non-profit Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society reports record single donation from Langley

VIDEO: Hazmat incident closes down Langley City street

One person is believed to be dead, police said

Langley chamber of commerce upset about lack of funding for SkyTrain

An uncertain future for the extension to Langley is due to the budget

Felt absence of Mark Warawa marks 107th Aldergrove Fair fast draw

Wife and Langley MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman honoured Warawa with a 20-person gun salute

3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed on July 14 or 15

Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Memorial park bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in Kitsilano, for now

Vancouver Park Board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Most Read