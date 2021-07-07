Literacy project funds community learning in Langley

Literacy programs across B.C. are getting a funding boost from the provincial government. (Black Press Media files)

Local adult, family, and Indigenous-focused literacy and learning programs are coming to Langley as part of a province-wide $2.9 million fund for the Community Adult Literacy Program.

In Langley, this year’s funding will support the Community One on One Learning for Adults Program led by the Encompass Support Services Society.

There are 97 programs across 128 communities that are receiving some funding, part of which is a one-time top-up fund for the 2021/22 year.

The programs are typically provided free of charge in local communities.

“The everyday impact of building literacy on our communities will be felt for generations,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills training. “Literacy and numeracy programs help people fill out application forms, understand health information, help kids with their homework, establish household budgets, and read and understand labels. It goes beyond that, too. For many adult learners, literacy programs are an important first step in an educational journey to post-secondary studies as they work toward career and life goals for themselves and their families.”

“Literacy and numeracy can be a huge barrier for adults in completing tasks in their everyday lives and in fully participating in time with their friends and families,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “Our government knows how important it is to invest in adult literacy programs to ensure that all British Columbians have the tools they need to thrive.”

Literacy programming typically includes one-on-one tutoring and small-group instruction which supports all levels of literacy. In 2020, many programs shifted to online service delivery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

