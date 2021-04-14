Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

A Langley mother is grateful for those who donated to her family’s online fundraiser to help their pet bearded dragon get the gynecological surgery it so desperately needed.

Jackee Sullivan set out to raise $600 for the family’s “little spitfire” Guinevere, who required an ovariectomy – the surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

The mother of two said she and her partner had accepted the cost of surgery for “Gwenny”, but were met with further anxiety after reading the fine print on the contract outlining the possible outcomes of the procedure and the possibility that something could go wrong.

The pair had budgeted for the surgery, but feared the cost could rapidly increase should further intervention be required during the procedure. They feared they would be left with no dragon and fewer dollars.

READ MORE: Going at your own pace for the Furry Tail Virtual Race

Despite the unknowns Gwenny went under the knife on Tuesday.

Later that same day Sullivan’s greatest fear was realized.

“Unfortunately Gwenny didn’t survive the procedure,” she told the Langley Advance Times. “The surgery itself went well, but she wasn’t able to wake up afterwards.”

Sullivan described Gwenny’s condition a “rare case with an unknown outcome.”

“I only know how rare it is because of the lack of info,” she said.

Sullivan and her family adopted Gwenny in July last year, when she was just 11 weeks old.

During her young life, the reptile’s “immature” body had developed two conditions, Sullivan explained, pre- and post-ovulatory stasis, meaning her follicles failed to ovulate and couldn’t pass the eggs stuck inside of her.

“Thanks to the GoFundMe, we have been able to lessen the blow to our hearts and wallets and feel blessed by the love of strangers,” Sullivan said.

She estimates the family has spent $1,600 on Gwenny’s care since her initial visit to the vet on March 29. The final cost will be slightly higher, she said, as the family plans to have Gwenny cremated.

“We were prepared for every outcome except this one,” Sullivan said.

To help offset the cost of Gwenny’s medical bills Sullivan had organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. For every $6 donation made the donor received a Gwenny sticker designed by Canadian animal-loving artist Mackenzie Tremlay of Pilots Patience.

As of Wednesday the GoFundMe had raised $730.

To donate to Gwenny’s cause visit ca.gofundme.com and search, ‘Gwenny Surgery Donations.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

Just Posted

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

.
LETTER: Langley student crunches some numbers on food production’s eco-impact

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for five schools. (Langley Schools)
Another 5 Langley schools record COVID-19 exposures

As of Wednesday, 15 schools were on Fraser Health’s list

Elmer Patzer, who turned 90 this week, celebrated a distanced birthday with a parade at his home. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley senior celebrates distanced birthday with car parade, mascot

At 90, Elmer Patzer just had his second pandemic birthday

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including South Surrey’s Pacific Highway should ‘not be left behind’

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate three puppies stolen from a South Surrey home on April 10. (Surrey RCMP photos)
UPDATE: 1 of 3 puppies stolen from South Surrey returned to owner

American Bulldog puppy recovered after being sold at Mission car show

Two women walk past ‘The Meeting’ sculptures in White Rock’s Miramar Plaza Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
New public art in White Rock faces criticism as the ‘two Michaels’ remain in China’s custody

‘I would encourage people to go out and enjoy it’ said Vancouver Biennale founder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Everett Cummings in a tribute video posted to dignitymemorial.com.
Mechanic’s death at Fraser Surrey Docks leads to $200K fine for company, union says

Photos of rally outside Surrey court posted on ILWU’s ‘Kill A Worker Go To Jail’ Facebook page

Most Read