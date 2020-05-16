Sunny Sharma and Sukh Mahil presented Aldergrove Food Bank managers Mary van Zuuk and Tannis Percival a cheque for their first two month’s rent on Saturday, May 16. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

Saturday was moving day for the Aldergrove Food Bank.

Volunteers arrived early, and by the dozen – all wearing masks – they hauled rooms full of food and supplies to their new unit at Countryside Shopping centre.

Little did they know, an Aldergrove resident was going to pay them a surprise visit at 11 a.m.

Sunny Sharma, a realtor who owns several storefront units on the 27000-block of Fraser Highway and Alder Inn’s liquor store, brought the group a housewarming gift.

With him was Sukh Mahil – Sharma’s friend since he was 10 years old and current co-worker. The two grew up together in Abbotsford, but now both live locally.

Food bank managers Mary van Zuuk and Tannis Percival were elated to receive a $1,000 cheque from the pair.

“This will cover two month’s rent for us,” Percival exclaimed, through the sounds of boxes being carried and shelving units being set-up in their new digs.

RELATED: Last tenant to vacate Aldergrove’s age-old Alder Inn this month

“Knowing how [his] tenants are unable to pay rent right now,” Sharma explained that he wanted to make sure the non-profit was able to settle in successfully.

“I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps,” he added.

Sharma said his father Dave, landlord of the 27000-block of Fraser Highway storefronts, has specifically put money aside for a time such as this.

Admittedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the Sharmas’ tenants when it comes to covering the cost of rent this spring.

“My dad’s telling our tenants ‘I understand’,” not immediately pressuring them to take out loans or strain themselves otherwise in order to pay, the son said.

On Saturday, the Aldergrove Food Bank relocated from a hall at 27309 Fraser Hwy. – which is currently owned by the Janda Group of developers.

The building will be converted into a sales centre for the Aldergrove Town Centre redevelopment during May.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Food Bank still lending a helping hand during COVID pandemic

AldergroveFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Next story
Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Just Posted

Local man covers first two months rent for Aldergrove food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

LETTER: Langley City not cutting taxes, but rather rolling back increase

Reader wants residents to know property taxes are still going up 1.83 per cent

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Six staff and one patient have tested positive for virus

LETTER: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

Local feline shares story of adoption through C.A.R.E.S. in Langley

Langley Summerset music festival to be Canada’s first drive-in benefit concert

A socially distant concert series August 28 to 30 will see proceeds go to struggling B.C. musicians

Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

What could wineries look like this summer? That’s what the BC Wine Insitute is working on

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Fraser Valley trainer brings ‘San Juasn’t’ half marathon to her team after race cancelled in U.S.

It was a full half-marathon experience for just four runners with spectators, noise-makers and more

Man jumps into parked vehicle with people inside, chokes puppy: New Westminster police

The puppy, named Luna, is recovering from its injuries

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Most Read