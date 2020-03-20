Locally-owned restaurants in Aldergrove fighting to stay afloat in face of COVID-19

Pubs closed, eateries switch to take-out menus and curb-side pick up in hopes of ‘making it through’

Brick Alley Bistro chef and owner, Rebecca Olfert, is seeking input from the community on a take-out menu she’s hoping will get her business through the COVID-19 containment. She’s also offering curb-side pick up, to help others social distance. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Locally-owned restaurants are shuttering in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and their owners “don’t know how they’re going make it through.”

As such, Aldergrove Business Association president Jodi Steeves is encouraging people to shop local during the crisis, which has closed the majority of the town’s dine-in spots.

Now, you can do this by pre-ordering food from many local restaurants and have it delivered or promptly pick the meal up.

Brick Alley Bistro, a popular dine-in location in the heart of downtown, will close its dine-in area starting Saturday to do its part to diminish COVID-19 spread.

Owner and chef Rebecca Olfert said the decision was a tough one to make.

“I know we’re allowed to be open but after seeing the news” it just doesn’t feel socially responsible for her to stay open, she told the Aldergrove Star.

In place of that, Olfert has rolled out a discounted to-go menu which includes its most-popular sandwiches, salads, soups, and family favourites like mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, and chicken pot pie.

“We’re offering curb-side pick up as well for those concerned,” Olfert added, and for those worried about having to pay inside, “we’ll let you pay over the phone.”

Olfert wishes Fraser Health and government agencies would have informed business owners sooner, so that they could have prepared for such a crisis.

“We had a dinner party of 30 cancel in January due to COVID-19,” Olfert said, noting that someone amongst the group must have had inside information on the imminent danger.

Olfert hopes her new to-go menu will keep the restaurants alive so she has “something to come back to” once COVID-19 is contained.

She’s currently taking lunch and dinner meal suggestions on Brick Alley Bistro’s Facebook page.

Local pubs, restaurants ‘slaughtered’ by COVID-19

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke of the hardship as both regular patrons lose the chance to dine-out together with friends and the restaurants lose their business.

“I know it’s going to be hard on businesses,” Henry said during a press conference.

“It’s also going to be hard on people not being able to congregate and not be able to have those special moments together,” Henry added.

The doctor expects that most bars and entertainment venues won’t be able to meet the criteria of less than 50 people.

This happened to all of Aldergrove’s pubs including the Fox and Hounds Pub and Restaurant, Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill, and Station House Pub.

All of them closed on Thursday or Friday.

Only Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill now remains open for take-out orders.

Henry said that some restaurants and cafes may be able to stay open by limiting the number of patrons or by moving to mostly takeaway services.

Several, including the Holy Falafel and Shawarma House, have adapted to the social distancing mandate by putting out less tables, increasing the space between each patron.

That’s what Fox and Hounds Pub and Restaurant did too, until it announced a full-scale closure – including 30 employee layoffs – on Friday.

“Restaurants are going to get slaughtered by this,” maintained Holy Falafel owner Greg Ewasiuk.

“People can still get pickup, takeout, and delivery from most local restaurants,” he added.

“We’re here for them when families are hungry and want a break from cooking.”

As such, Aldergrove Indian Bistro implemented a 20 per cent take-out/delivery discount to come alongside locals in their efforts to stay socially distant.

Still Open for Dine-In (and take-out):

Holy Falafel & Shawarma House – Order take-out by phone: 604-607-0609

StrEATS Aldergrove Kitchen – Order delivery online at DoorDash.com or by phone: 604-625-1115

Sushino Michi – Drive through service, in-car pick up, as well. Call 604- 856-3248

Tomo Sushi – Ttake-out service by phone: 604-856-8998

Benkey Suhi – Take-out service by phone: 604-626-0333

Maple Teriyaki – Take-out service by phone: 604-856-4818

Closed for Dine-In but Serving Meals to-go:

Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill – Delivery orders available at DoorDash.com

Hirame Sushi: – Delivery by phone: 604-381-1004

Brick Alley Bistro – Curb-side pick up, take-out by phone: 604-856-3605 or pre-order online for pickup at brickalleybistro.com

Aldergrove Indian Bistro – Delivery by phone: 604-381-3332; 604-381-3323 or online at aldergroveib.com

Taj Indian Cuisine and Sweets – Take-out by phone: 604-206-8484

Kami Teriyaki and Sushi – Take-out by phone: 604-857-5264

Dragon House Restaurant – Take-out by phone: 604-857-5788

Closed:

Fox and Hounds – closed Friday

Station House Pub – closed Thursday

TJ’s Restaurant and Steakhouse

We Cafe and Grill