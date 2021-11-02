Fresh sawdust is seen from a tree cut near near Port Renfrew, B.C. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Long-awaited logging report to shape response to B.C.’s war in the woods

B.C. government to discuss old-growth logging with release of advisory panel report

The British Columbia government was expected to discuss today the next steps it will take on old-growth logging in the province.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy was scheduled to release the findings of an independent advisory panel established in June to help the province identify at-risk old-growth ecosystems and prioritize them for deferral from logging.

The five-member panel was expected to develop maps and analyze all areas of old-growth trees in the province.

The issue has flared up in the province with ongoing protests against old-growth logging resulting in more than 1,150 arrests by the RCMP in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.

Earlier this year, the government approved a request from three Vancouver Island First Nations to defer old-growth logging across about 2,000 hectares of land.

At the time, Conroy said the province was in negotiations with Indigenous rights and title holders over the management of old-growth trees and additional logging deferrals were expected.

—The Canadian Press

