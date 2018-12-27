Lower Mainland man wins $1M, plans to quit work and visit family

Hung Sengsouvanh buys his tickets every Friday in Port Kells in north Surrey

Hung Sengsouvanh had to check his lottery ticket several times before realizing he had won $1 million.

Sengsouvanh’s winning ticket was part of the Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in the Dec. 14 draw, according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

“I was at home and I checked the ticket on my phone and I was like ‘oh, is it $100,000?’ and I started counting the zeros,” said Sengsouvanh who lives in Surrey. “My daughter said it was a million and I started doing the happy dance in front of my wife.”

Sengsouvanh, who moved to Canada from Vietnam in 1981, said one of the first things he plans to do with the money is travelling to Laos to see his mother.

“I am the oldest of my eight siblings and the only one in Canada,” he said. “I haven’t been back home in a long time.”

He also has a very close family and plans to help out his children with their loans, Sengsouvanh said.

“I have a very tight family and lots of love in my house. Our family spends every weekend together so I want to make sure they are happy as well.”

Sengsouvanh said he buys his tickets every Friday from the Port Kells Petro Canada gas station before going in to work.

“Now I’m going to stop working, pay everything off and just enjoy life.”

Sengsouvanh is one of 34 British Columbians to win a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in 2018, according to the release.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter