Hung Sengsouvanh won $1 million in the Lotto Max Maxmillion prize draw on Dec, 14. (Photo: BCLC)

Lower Mainland man wins $1M, plans to quit work and visit family

Hung Sengsouvanh buys his tickets every Friday in Port Kells in north Surrey

Hung Sengsouvanh had to check his lottery ticket several times before realizing he had won $1 million.

Sengsouvanh’s winning ticket was part of the Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in the Dec. 14 draw, according to a media release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

“I was at home and I checked the ticket on my phone and I was like ‘oh, is it $100,000?’ and I started counting the zeros,” said Sengsouvanh who lives in Surrey. “My daughter said it was a million and I started doing the happy dance in front of my wife.”

Sengsouvanh, who moved to Canada from Vietnam in 1981, said one of the first things he plans to do with the money is travelling to Laos to see his mother.

“I am the oldest of my eight siblings and the only one in Canada,” he said. “I haven’t been back home in a long time.”

He also has a very close family and plans to help out his children with their loans, Sengsouvanh said.

“I have a very tight family and lots of love in my house. Our family spends every weekend together so I want to make sure they are happy as well.”

Sengsouvanh said he buys his tickets every Friday from the Port Kells Petro Canada gas station before going in to work.

“Now I’m going to stop working, pay everything off and just enjoy life.”

Sengsouvanh is one of 34 British Columbians to win a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in 2018, according to the release.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Fast-food restaurant being closed, lost jacket top worst 911 calls in 2018
Next story
Three sailing wait between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

Christmas gifts stolen from Langley family hours after they were opened

A Langley family said their truck carrying all their Christmas gifts was broken into in Abbotsford.

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

UPDATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Chip in and help groups hosting tree disposal events

Most tree chipping events happen Jan. 5 with a few on Jan. 12.

Gang killer gets life for Langley assassination

Cory Vallee won’t be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Kamloops man latest Lotto Max winner

Lotto Max quick pick makes Joseph Kristmanson $1 million richer

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

The key to success in New Year’s resolutions is to not be deterred by slip ups

Success rate about 10 times higher than success rate of adults wanting change but not making resolution

No evidence found that girl, 6, was assaulted near her school: Vancouver police

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but that investigators have interviewed many

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

Most Read