Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)

Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

There are new restrictions coming for British Columbians after a week of surging COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Saturday that another 567 people had tested positive for COVID-19. One more person has died. The last week has seen record numbers of new cases, with 589 reported Friday.

Of the new cases, 411 were in Fraser Health region, and 122 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. More than 100 people are in hospital, with more than 30 in critical care. Henry also announced one new healthcare outbreak, at The Residence in Mission.

As of Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 p.m., new restrictions will be in place for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions – excluding the Central Coast and Bella Coola Valley.The new orders will be in place for two weeks and are only for the two Lower Mainland regions – although Health Minister Adrian Dix warned that people in other regions must step up adherence with existing orders.

The new restrictions include bans on indoor group physical activities – except for school activities– and visits to others households. Funerals and weddings can only proceed if they are held with members of one’s own household. No receptions will be permitted.

Henry said people should stop non-essential travel into, or out of, the two Lower Mainland health regions.

Anyone operating indoor group physical activities must stop holding activities until updated safety plans are in place. Those safety plans must be approved by local health officers.

Henry said workplaces must also review their COVID-19 plans, and should consider ways to reduce risks. Break rooms, kitchens and small offices are specific areas of concern.

“We have seen measures slip in some businesses and that has led to transmissions.” Henry said employers should support people working from home “if that is possible.”

“We have had many instances of transmission in people’s homes,” she said. “We are seeing a steady and worrisome increase of people with serious illness requiring hospitalization and critical care.”

Henry said the province’s strategy had revolved around maintaining enough capacity in the health care system to help both those with COVID-19, and those with other ailments.

She said those efforts, and the goal of keeping businesses and schools open, are “in jeopardy.”

“Provincial health orders are always a last resort, but right now, these orders are needed,” Henry said.

Although the new orders are for the Lower Mainland, Dix said that people in other regions of the province “should keep your guard up.”

He noted that those regions are also seeing higher case counts recently.

“What is required now is to remember the provincial health orders that are in place and follow the orders.”

FRIDAY: 589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

St. John Ambulance has issued a public warning about an apparent fraudster claiming to be collecting for the charity in Langley (St. John Facebook image)
Door-to-door collection for St. John Ambulance in Langley conducted without permission, charity says

Anyone with information asked to contact charity

Langley City Hall and Timms Community Centre. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID money comes to Langley City and Township

Millions of dollars in federal funding is arriving

Trinity Western University nursing grad Gwendolyn Williams may work in Ontario but thanks to technology, can participate in the virtual graduation ceremony on Nov. 7, 2020 as the graduate student valedictorian. (TWU)
Langley university hosting virtual grad for more than 1,100 students today

Technology allows graduating students to take part online

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fort Langley man calls on province to prioritize parks

Online reservation system was insufficient for dealing with reservation demand

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

