People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People sit on rocks while cooling off in the frigid Lynn Creek water in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

BC Hydro says the province set another all-time summer peak hourly demand record

A small village in Interior B.C. earned another dubious honour Monday (June 28). At a steaming 47.9 C, Lytton once again broke records for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, breaking its own record of 46.6 C set just on Sunday.

It wasn’t quite the hottest place in North America yesterday, although perhaps it’s best no part of B.C. goes for the win. The aptly-named Death Valley, Calif., hit 52.2 C on Monday according to the U.S. National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Lytton may have been the hottest place in the country but plenty of other areas weren’t too far behind; Ashcroft hit 46.4 C, breaking the record of 40.6 C set in 2015, while Kamloops hit 45.8 C, breaking the record of 39.1 set in 2015. Around B.C., 59 temperature records were shattered in all regions of the province.

According to BC Hydro, peak electricity use was just as high. Monday night broke the all-time summer peak hourly demand record for the third consecutive day, with a preliminary analysis showing demand reached 85,16 megawatts. All around, electricity demand has been about 30 per cent higher during this heat wave than on an average day in June.

VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

READ MORE: Heat wave marked by unusually high night time temperatures

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Heat wave to relent somewhat in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland. (VNE)
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

About 30 took part in the second annual Langley pride event on Sunday, June 27, up from the 12 who took part in the first year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Despite the heat and COVID restrictions, turnout was up for second annual Pride Walk in Langley

Visitors remarked on how much brighter the W.C Blair pool feels after renovations that installed white cieling sound deflectors and tile as part of an extensive re-do of the 1986-era facility. Dan Ferguson Langley Times
Expansion of Langley’s W.C. Blair Rec Centre funded as COVID recovery project

Langley still deserves the title of Horse Capital of B.C. according to Joy Ruffeski. A myriad of shared trails in the regional and Township parks afford riders many opportunities for a pleasant trot in the forest or meadow. The Shaggy Mane Trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park is just such a shared trail and “it is always a delight for walkers to see an individual enjoying a horse ride,” she said. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title