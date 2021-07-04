Lytton wildfire hits home for Langley woman

For a Langley woman the devastation in Lytton is deeply personal.

Larissa Thomson has several family members who were forced to flee the wildfires in southern British Columbia.

“My aunt and uncle who live west of Lytton, up on George Mountain, their house was spared, thankfully, so it’s my understanding that my cousins are staying with them,” she said. “Then another cousin is dispersed to, I think, Vernon.”

Thompson has yet to directly communicate with her family, but is relieved to know they are all safe.

The Lytton Creek wildlife, first discovered Wednesday, remains classified as “out of control,” according to BC Wildfire Service.

Although Thomson’s family was forced to flee Lytton their roots remain deeply rooted in the community.

“My uncle and aunt started Kumsheen Rafting there in the 70s, and my cousins, their two sons, are now running the business,” she noted. “My other cousin, their daughter, had an arts cafe downtown, and I have another cousin who lived there and worked in the forest industry in the area.”

Thomson could not confirm the condition of the local businesses but understands they did suffer some damage. The local museum, which was operated by her aunt, Thomson said, did burnt to the ground.

Now the Langley resident is working to help all those affected in the fire-ravaged community.

“I’m looking to help the community in whichever way I can; many of the residents left there on only minute’s notice,” Thomson said.

On July 10, Thompson will be hosting a garage sale at her home (3781 204A St.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with all proceeds to be donated to two GoFundMe fundraisers, one organized her by cousin Eric Fandrich and another by her cousin’s friend Carly Thompson.

Fandrich’s campaign is in support of the recovery of Kumsheen Rafting, while Carly is fundraising for the Klowa ArtCafe, its employees and local artisans.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 176 active fires around the province, 13 “of note” and 35 considered “out of control,” BC Wildfire reported.

