Site of the 5.8M earthquake off northern Vancouver Island Wednesday night. Screenshot/U.S. Geological Survey

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near the north coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday evening, but a tsunami warning was not issued for the region.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at a magnitude 6.2 at 196 km WSW of Bella, Bella.

According to reports, the quake was felt on the northern tip of Vancouver Island near Port Hardy as well as the Sunshine Coast.

