The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)

Main ferry almost ready to return to Victoria to Vancouver route

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island has been out of commission since Sept. 28

Long wait times and packed vessels on sailings between Victoria and Vancouver should ease off next week when a ferry that’s been out of commission for over a month is expected to return to service.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island has been down since Sept. 28, when issues with its starboard gearbox were discovered. BC Ferries has been running the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route on a reduced schedule ever since.

On Nov. 3, a spokesperson for the transportation service told Black Press Media repairing a gearbox is a major job but that it is finally wrapping up. The ship is scheduled to undergo sea trials this week and, if all goes to plan, will be up and running by Nov. 10.

Until then, BC Ferries has added two late-night sailings on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with its cheapest rate. The additional trips will depart Swartz Bay at 11 p.m. and Tsawwassen at 1 a.m.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 reported on two flights through Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college

Just Posted

One of the 20 vendors at the iMADE market in Fort Langley on Saturday, Oct. 30. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Return to in-person craft fairs celebrated by organizer of Langley iMADE event

Earth Ninjas harvested four bags of trash during a Halloween morning patrol of Fraser Highway in Aldergrove. Valerie York, Jocelyn Titus, Marie Puls stand behind York siblings Taylor and Kali, in the skeleton suit.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A serial killer, a skeleton and scary redneck pick up trash in Aldergrove

Charlene Masse (far left) seen with children and grandchildren during a get-together at Grouse Mountain before the pandemic hit, and Loretta Solomon (right) with some of her grandchildren. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grandparents helping look after grandkids: why it’s good for both sides

A Brookswood resident bemoans the loss of some Halloween elements in favour of more shocking decorations. (Colleen Smith/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Halloween becoming to gory for Langley resident