Main ferry almost ready to return to Victoria to Vancouver route

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island has been out of commission since Sept. 28

Long wait times and packed vessels on sailings between Victoria and Vancouver should ease off next week when a ferry that’s been out of commission for over a month is expected to return to service.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island has been down since Sept. 28, when issues with its starboard gearbox were discovered. BC Ferries has been running the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route on a reduced schedule ever since.

On Nov. 3, a spokesperson for the transportation service told Black Press Media repairing a gearbox is a major job but that it is finally wrapping up. The ship is scheduled to undergo sea trials this week and, if all goes to plan, will be up and running by Nov. 10.

Until then, BC Ferries has added two late-night sailings on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with its cheapest rate. The additional trips will depart Swartz Bay at 11 p.m. and Tsawwassen at 1 a.m.

