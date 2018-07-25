A commercial truck was still on Gladys Avenue on Wednesday morning as investigators followed up on a pedestrian fatality that occurred at 3 a.m. The collision took place along the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army, near a homeless camp. (Vikki Hopes/The Abbotsford News)

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning

A male pedestrian died this morning after being struck by a commercial vehicle on Gladys Avenue in east Abbotsford.

The collision took place just after 3 a.m. in the 34000 block of Gladys Avenue in the stretch of road in front of the Salvation Army and just down the road from a homeless camp.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel who responded to the collision located a deceased man at the scene. His name has not been released.

Abbotsford Police Insp. Brett Crosby-Jones said the driver of the commercial vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Collision reconstructionists, patrol division officers and BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement investigators are all now investigating. That section of road was still closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Just Posted

Cancer drivers service running low on funds

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning

Langley’s Spartans take on Brazil in America Games semifinals today

TWU represents Canada in the FISU men’s volleyball championships this week.

NEW: Jazz resonates through village Saturday

The inaugural Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade.

VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

New endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

Soapy water in Surrey park raises eyebrows

City of Surrey believes detergent was dumped into the water system, and some salmon fry were killed

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

The BC SPCA is looking to find Mickey, a brown teacup poodle, as soon as possible

Most Read