In this photo released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2019, by the Utah County Jail, is Christopher W. Cleary. A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country. (Utah County Jail via AP)

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country.

Jail documents filed by police in the city of Provo say 27-year-old Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to “make it right” with a mass shooting.

Cleary is from Denver and the documents say Colorado police contacted officers in Provo on Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of a felony threat of terrorism charge.

The documents say investigators were concerned because the marches were happening that day, though the posts did not mention them directly.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for him.

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy
Next story
Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Just Posted

End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at Lower Mainland hospitals, group says

HospitalPayParking.ca is criticizing a new contract between health authorities and Impark

Langley thespian performs in upcoming rom-com

Mikayla Wust, a recent graduate at TWU, plays the lead in Beau Jest.

Langley East MLA could testify in logging lawsuit

Rich Coleman has been put on the witness list for a lawsuit against TimberWest.

WATCH: Kwantlen artist paints and installs Indigenous mural in Fort Langley

First Nations painter Brandon Gabriel created a piece of art for Cranberries Naturally.

Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

Tyler Tardi and squad plays two games Tuesday at the junior curling nationals in Saskatchewan.

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Canadian navy plans to extend life of submarines

The fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start

Abbotsford woman speaks out after she fainted and bystanders ignored her

Meghan Canavan says bystanders walked by with no offer of help after she fainted recently

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad

Lineup is full of new faces after the organization parted ways with 18 players over the off-season

Fraser Valley Bandits reveal mascot name

Berry the Bandit officially unveiled, makes first public appearance tomorrow

B.C. Green leader calls for long-term legislature financial audit

Andrew Weaver says trust in clerk and sergeant at arms is gone

No charges in fatal police Taser incident in B.C.

RCMP watchdog concludes no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force was used by officers

Most Read