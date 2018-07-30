Man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as ‘agitated’

Police are searching for a suspect after a Surrey man was pushed into traffic at the PNE.

Two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre at around 10:30 p.m. on July 15, Vancouver police said Monday, when they noticed a woman who seemed to be intoxicated.

The duo briefly paused to check on her, then continued walking when she told them she was fine.

The pair allege they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV.

The 37-year-old is recovering from serious, but no longer life-threatening injuries.

The driver pulled over and waited for police as bystanders tried, butfailed, to detain both the agitated man and his female friend.

“We have obtained dash-cam video from the SUV involved in the collision,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend.”

The agitated man is described as white, 6’ to 6’2”, in his mid-20s with a heavy athletic build, short dark hair, and dark stubble. He was wearing a black crew neck T-shirt and dark shorts.

A composite sketch of a suspect in an alleged mid-July PNE assault. (Vancouver Police handout)

The woman is described as Asian, 20-25 years old, 5’2” to 5’4”, with a slim build. She had medium-length black hair and was wearing either a white tank top or sundress.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as 'agitated'

