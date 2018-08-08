(Delta Police Department photo)

Man charged after North Delta road rage with bear spray

Mahamed Halane, 28, of Surrey has been charged with assault with a weapon

A Surrey man is facing assault charges after an alleged road rage incident in North Delta.

Mahamed Halane, 28, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon after police say he allegedly bear-sprayed the occupants of another vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 5.

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a dispute in the 11200-block of 72nd Avenue in North Delta around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities determined that two eastbound vehicles, a Volkswagen and a Dodge, had pulled over as a result of an apparent driving dispute involving allegations of tailgating and high-beaming, and allege Halane, a passenger in the Volkswagen, exited the car and bear-sprayed the occupants of the other vehicle.

Another occupant of the Volkswagen then got out of the vehicle, however in doing so stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit by a Ford truck. The driver of the Ford immediately stopped and called 911.

Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the man to hospital. He is believed to have received life-threatening injuries, according a DPD press release.

Halane has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.


