Man extradited to Canada in Burnaby killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

A man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested in South Korea and extradited to Canada, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

The case stems from an early morning shooting in Burnaby on Jan. 22, 2006. RCMP had responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of 3355 North Rd.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, Shaoxin Zhang, 19, did not survive.

Investigators later identified a suspect who had already fled to Taiwan.

Jui-Kai Weng, 28 was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting that same year, and an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

Two years went by, and another man, Huan Sheng “Leo” Tang, was charged and convicted of obstruction of justice in the same case.

Weng was finally arrested in South Korea last March and, on June 26, South Korea agreed to extradite him. He arrived in Vancouver on July 20.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister
Next story
Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Langley equestrian vaulter dominates at BC Games

Danae Moore takes home four gold medals, winning every individual event

2018 Aldergrove Fair photo gallery

Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts

VIDEO – UPDATED: Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert surpasses the mark

Organizers confirmed Sunday night that Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

TWU-as-Team-Canada wins three in Brazil

Spartans are representing Canada in the inaugural FISU America Games

VIDEO: Granfondo gets underway in Langley

Organizers issue hot weather warning to participants in cycling event

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in Burnaby killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Two hornet-stung hikers rescued near Buntzen Lake

The pair had to be long-lined out by a helicopter

5 to start your day

The mercury’s rising on B.C.’s south coast, a man extradited from Korea on murder charges and more

Most Read