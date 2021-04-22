A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. Carlos Monteith, the man charged in the Clayton shooting, was sentenced April 22 on charges related to a different shooting in New West in November, 2019. (File photo)

Man gets 6.5 years in prison for shooting as he awaits trial for separate Cloverdale slaying

Carlos Nathaniel Monteith sentenced for possessing a prohibited weapon and discharging a firearm with intent

The man charged in a fatal Clayton Heights gas station shooting was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years behind bars for a different shooting that happened in New Westminster in 2019.

Carlos Nathaniel Monteith was sentenced in New Westminster court on two firearm-related charges for the Nov. 15 incident, which left one woman injured. He pleaded guilty April 19.

With time served during pre-sentencing, Monteith was ordered to serve just over four years, or 50 months and 10 days, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson told the Cloverdale Reporter.

Monteith also received a lifetime firearms ban.

Broken down by charge, he was sentenced to six years and six months for discharging a firearm with intent, as well as 36 months to be served concurrently for possessing a prohibited weapon.

The other two charges, including attempted murder with a firearm, were stayed.

Clayton Gas Station Shooting

Monteith and Trion Demario Castello have both been charged in connection to a brazen shooting at a Clayton gas station that killed Kristijan Coric, a Surrey resident, in September, 2019. Monteith is facing first-degree murder and Castello was charged with accessory after the fact.

They are both expected to appear in court on April 27.

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called the incident a “targeted shooting.”

SEE ALSO: One man dead after shooting in Surrey at Clayton-area gas station

SEE ALSO: Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

The windshield of black Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle, later covered with a tarp by police, had at least eight bullet holes in it. One witness said a masked suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots before running from the scene.

When IHIT announced charges against Monteith and Castello Oct. 30, 2020, Monteith was already in custody for “an unrelated matter,” and Castello was taken into custody Oct. 30, Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said at the time.

Jang revealed then that an “influx” of information and dash-cam footage that came in from the public “proved very useful to our investigators.”

-With files from Tom Zillich, Lauren Collins


Crime

