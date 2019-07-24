Man charged in death of well-known Vancouver businessman

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store in June

A 36-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in the homicide of a well-known man found dead inside his business last month.

Vancouver police announced Wednesday that Brian Roger Holt has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26. A family member had discovered his body.

McIver was well-known in the community and had run the business for more than 50 years.

