McIver’s Appliances Sales & Services in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Man charged in death of well-known Vancouver businessman

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store in June

A 36-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in the homicide of a well-known man found dead inside his business last month.

Vancouver police announced Wednesday that Brian Roger Holt has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Well-known Vancouver businessman’s death deemed homicide

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26. A family member had discovered his body.

McIver was well-known in the community and had run the business for more than 50 years.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Just Posted

Seven-mile headache for Fraser Valley rail idea

Abbotsford mayor, advocate agree that stretch of track poses large hurdle for regional rail idea

VIDEO: Langley hosts national Little League championships

Tournament will decide who represents Canada at World Series in the U.S.

WHAT’S IN STORE IN LANGLEY: Local aroma added to market’s latest Langley craft beer

Send your business happening or story tip to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Province holds power over Langley’s pot farming bylaw

The Township will wait for Ministry of Agriculture approval

Say Bon Appétit with Langley Heritage Society

French Canadian history celebrated with fundraiser picnic at Michaud House

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Man charged in death of well-known Vancouver businessman

John Leslie McIver was found dead inside McIver’s Appliance Service and Sales Store in June

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Teens wanted in three northern B.C. deaths spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

UPDATED: B.C. teacher suspended for obscene language, sarcasm to both students and parents

Grade 8 shop teacher in Comox Valley admits to professional misconduct

Most Read