Man charged in racist, sexist rant on Burnaby bus

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a number of racist and sexist incidents in Burnaby.
Mounties received a report of a man being “racially abused” and assaulted near Parker Street and Alpha Avenue on Thursday around 4 p.m., police said in a news release.
Officers found the suspect in the 4400 block of Hastings Street, near Willingdon.
Employees from a nearby liquor store approached them and said the man had stolen alcohol moments earlier.
Police received a third report from a witness who’d seen a man make racist and sexist comments on a bus that afternoon.
The RCMP confirmed it was the same suspect, and confirm they’re aware of a video circulating online of the bus incident.
Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau is charged with assault, mischief, theft and uttering threats.