Man dead, 2 others injured in another suspected gang shooting in the Lower Mainland

Shots rang out at a busy parking lot at Market Crossing in Burnaby at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday

One person is dead and two others injured in another apparent gang shooting in the Lower Mainland.

Shots rang out at a busy parking lot at Market Crossing in Burnaby at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday.

There, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Attempts to save him were made, but he died of his injuries. Two others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act, police said late Thursday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers.

This is the 11th shooting in a few weeks in the region, as police grapple with a spike in gang violence.

ALSO READ: ‘We will do everything we can,’ B.C. police say to reassure public amid gang violence

More details are expected later Friday.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. gang problemCrime