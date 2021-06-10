Man dead after motorcycle crash in rural Mission neighbourhood

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Wilson Street. (File Photo)

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in a rural Mission neighbourhood on June 9.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the 9900 Block of Wilson Street, according to Cpl. Jason Raaflaub of the Mission RCMP.

“The male operator of the bike was transported by ambulance crews to the nearby Silverdale Elementary School, where the Air Ambulance would be waiting,” Raaflaub said in a statement.

“A witness to the crash indicated there was only one occupant of the bike and no other vehicles involved, a statement and further details will be obtained today.”

An RCMP officer attended Royal Columbian Hospital to determine the medical condition of the man, and was informed by doctors he had died of his injuries.

Wilson Street was closed for a period of time while police investigated the cause of the accident and collected evidence. The cause is still under investigation.

