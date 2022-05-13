A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has resulted in one driver being killed. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has resulted in one driver being killed. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Man dies in Langley crash that ejects him from antique Roadster

Police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed one life Friday afternoon

Police are still on scene of a deadly crash that occurred in Langley Friday afternoon.

A 49-year-old man has died after a collision in the 20700-block of Grade Crescent in Langley City, just before 4 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were a Dodge Caravan and a 1932 Ford Roadster, confirmed Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The driver of the Roadster was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” she explained.

“The very early investigation suggests the Roadster suddenly swerved and collided with the caravan,” Largy elaborated.

Never expected to live, Michael Coss is now giving back

“It is believed the deceased may have suffered a medical event.”

The driver of the Caravan was mostly uninjured, “but extremely affected by shock,” said the Mountie, calling for anyone with information – who has not yet spoken to police – to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

In the meantime, the road will be closed for several hours while Langley RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigate.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Lucky’ the dog not so lucky after being hit by car in Langley

ALSO: Never expected to live, Michael Coss is now giving back

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisionLangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Northern B.C. school to no longer acknowledge Mother’s Day and Father’s Day

Just Posted

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has resulted in one driver being killed. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Man dies in Langley crash that ejects him from antique Roadster

Daxton, two, is in hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer. His mom, Melanie Arsenault, has posted updates on the family’s medical crisis. (Melanie Arsenault Facebook)
VIDEO: Campaign launched to support 2-year-old Langley boy with liver cancer

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Langley Advance Times files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for mid-May 2022

Kamploops Blazers defeated the Vancouver Giants 4-2 in game four of the Western Hockey League semi-final best-of-seven series on Thursday night. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Advance Times)
Semifinals see Blazers defeated Vancouver Giants again – 4-2

Pop-up banner image ×