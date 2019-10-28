The Capilano River. (Wikimedia Commons)

Man dies while fishing in North Vancouver river

Man waded into the river and was swept away

A man in his 30s died while fishing in a North Vancouver river on Sunday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police said four friends were fishing near Cable Pool at the Capilano River when one of the men tried to cross. The man lost his footing and despite a friend wading in to try and save him, he was swept away. The friend clung to a rock until rescuers arrived.

Rescue crews found the man that had been swept away further downstream. He was take to St. Paul’s Hospital but did not survive and the BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said the incident was heartbreaking.

“It was a beautiful sunny day… the salmon are running. It was a perfect day to spend on the river with your fishing buddies,” DeVries said.

He urged anyone fishing on the rivers to wear a lifejacket.

“[But] those rivers are much more powerful than they look. The beauty can be a bit disarming.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley artist, 88, longest member of community club showcases work at Port Kells Art Show
Next story
Family mourns 2 kids, paramedics mourn one of their own after Saskatchewan crash

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crossing one off the list at the annual wine stomp in Langley

Why the Township 7 fundraiser for charity attracted a first-time competitor. And friends.

VIDEO: How a kid from Langley came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

Langley artist, 88, longest member of community club showcases work at Port Kells Art Show

The Langley-based club meets monthly and offers art classes

Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital in Langley

Injuries not life-threatening, police said

VIDEO: A celebration of light over darkness in Langley

Muriel Arnason library hosts Diwali festival for 16th year

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos hockey player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Man dies while fishing in North Vancouver river

Man waded into the river and was swept away

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

RCMP find body near Vancouver International Airport

Body will take time to identify, police say

Most Read