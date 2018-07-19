Man exposes himself with flashlight several times in Vancouver neighbourhood

Police say there have been at least four incidents over two months

Vancouver police are warning the public after a series of indecent acts in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood in which a man exposed himself with a flashlight to women inside buildings.

According to police, at least four similar incidents have been reported in the past few months, all taking place around midnight to 1 a.m.

The suspect always chooses ground-floor residential or business windows that have a clear view of a woman inside.

Then, he illuminates himself with either a flashlight or a cell phone and exposes himself.

It first happened on May 19 near Main Street and East 15 Avenue. Two more incidents were reported on June 19, one at Quebec Street and East 15 Avenue and another just 25 minutes later at Main and East 15 Avenue.

Another incident happened on Sunday, near Quebec and East 15 Avenue.

Just hours after the May 19 incident, a similar-looking man was seen committing an indecent act while facing a window near Knight Street and Kingsway. He wasn’t using a flashlight, but police think it might be connected.

The suspect is described at a white man in his 30s, about 5’8” tall, with a medium to heavy build and light-coloured hair on his legs.

He was seen wearing a hat or a hoodie, pants or shorts, and a jacket or a sweatshirt.

“We are asking residents in Mount Pleasant to take safety precautions and be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour. If you are outdoors after midnight, always carry a cell phone and walk with a group or at least one other person,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “Consider closing your blinds at night and call 9-1-1 if you see suspicious behaviour.”

Robillard said police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-717-0604 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season
Next story
Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Just Posted

Elvis sighted in Aldergrove

Live concerts set for Langley Cruise-In on Sept. 8

Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

James Allen Redden, 50, found guilty of three charges

Langley rower takes silver at Lucerne, Switzerland

Andrea Proske quit a good job to take up the sport at a relatively late age. It worked out.

VIDEO: 14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Langley’s Brunsch bunch

It’s all relative for lacrosse-playing brothers who are teammates

Stolen sunshade puts damper on Lower Mainland woman’s pet-relief effort

Broken umbrella taken from White Rock lawn ‘within 10 minutes’

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

Family keeps Bentley’s memory alive

Aldergrove Legion hosts fundraiser for Women’s Hospital on August 4

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

Man exposes himself with flashlight several times in Vancouver neighbourhood

Police say there have been at least four incidents over two months

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

BC Games ready to begin on Vancouver Island

More than 2,000 athletes will compete in 18 sports from Friday to Sunday

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Most Read