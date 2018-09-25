Man faces 8 charges after Vancouver carjacking, pepper-spray attacks

Jesse William Swain has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery and dangerous driving

A 27-year-old Vancouver man is facing a number of charges in relation to last week’s carjacking and pepper-spraying incident that injured one pedestrian.

Crown has approved eight charges against Jesse William Swain, including three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of robbery and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police were called to reports of a man being pepper-sprayed by a suspect in the parking lot of Cambie and Pender Street last Friday morning.

Then, they received reports of a car being driven “erratically” to the nearby area of West Georgia Street and Hamilton, where the suspect was involved in a number of collisions, including one with a pedestrian. That person was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the suspect then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and was chased by a group of construction workers who, despite also being pepper-sprayed, were able to hold the man down at Hamilton near West Georgia until officers arrived.

Swain is expected to be in court in Vancouver on Oct. 11.

Man faces 8 charges after Vancouver carjacking, pepper-spray attacks

