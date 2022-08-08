A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man faces three charges, including aggravated assault, after Vancouver machete attack

Suspect allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building

Charges have been laid against a man accused of attacking several people with a machete in downtown Vancouver.

A statement from Vancouver police says 48-year-old Ibrahim Bakhit faces three separate charges, including counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Court documents show Bakhit remains in custody and is due to return to court on Aug. 22.

Police were called to a rooming house above a popular cabaret in Vancouver’s entertainment district on Saturday after a man allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building.

Police say at least one of the victims has life-altering injuries.

Officers shot and seriously injured the suspect, prompting a review by the Independent Investigations Office, which examines all cases of police-involved death or serious injury in B.C.

RELATED: Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

CrimeMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Ottawa pays for green heating systems at new Fort Langley museum
Next story
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Just Posted

A Langley RCMP officer in Langley City in 2019. Langley City has a much higher crime severity index than the surrounding Township, but geography may play a key role, according to Statistics Canada. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City takes brunt of regional crime, statistics show

Cyclists in the Tour de White Rock – cyclists going considerably faster than the author of this column will ever ride. (Scott Robarts/BC Superweek photo)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Hitting the limit on Zero Avenue

Fort Langley's Lou Fasullo spotted this common summer sight on Friday evening, as a series of kids jumped off the Jacob Haidi Bridge into the Bedford Channel below. While he thinks this is "a right of passage" in the village, the Langley Advance Times does not endorse or recommend such dangerous behaviour. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Attempting to beat the heat

Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley