Langley RCMP released a photo of this infinity tattoo from the man found dead in the Nicomekl River on June 7, 2020 (RCMP photo)

Man found dead in Nicomekl River in Langley City still unidentified

Officer in charge of Langley RCMP detachment reports autopsy found death not suspicious

Autopsy results confirm there was likely no foul play involved in the death of a man found in the Nicomekl River on June 7, the officer in charge of the Langley RCMP detachment has reported.

Attempts to identify the man have so far been unsuccessful, Supt. Murray Power added in his written annual quarterly report, scheduled to be presented to the Monday, July 27 meeting of Langley City Council.

”At this time, the male remains unidentified,” the Power report stated.

“An autopsy has been completed and the death is not believed to be suspicious.”

People out for a walk in the floodplain area spotted the body in the river on the afternoon of Sunday, June 7, near 208th Street and 54th Avenue in Langley.

Power said the RCMP dive team was called to assist with the recovery of the body.

Described as a Caucasian, the man was approximately 5 ft. 6 to 9 in. tall, with a one- to two-inch scar above his right eyebrow.

He is estimated to be between 35 and 50 years old, and was wearing a black leather jacket with metal buckles, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, a brown leather belt, and Converse-style black ankle high shoes.

No identification was found on the body.

Investigators canvassed the area in an attempt to identify the male, but had no luck, Power explained.

In a bid to identify him, police have released multiple images of tattoos found on the man.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-532-3200.


