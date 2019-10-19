IHIT investigating suspicious death in Richmond on Oct. 18, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

A man in his late 50s was found dead inside a Richmond business Friday and the incident is being treated as a possible homicide.

Police were called to a business in the 8200-block of Granville Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” says Sgt. Frank Jang.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

