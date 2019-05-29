Man in life-threatening condition as crash shuts down Vancouver intersection

A serious crash closed down Oak Street and 49 Avenue Wednesday morning. (Shane MacKichan)

A Vancouver intersection is closed Wednesday morning as police continue to investigate an early morning crash.

Police say that just before 1:30 a.m., a white Mercedes SUV going north on Oak Street and a white Honda Civic going west on West 49 Avenue collided at that intersection.

The driver of the Mercedes, a Surrey man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both 20-year-old women in the Honda were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.

