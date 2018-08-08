Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

One man is in hospital and two others are awaiting assault charges after a road rage incident on Bowen Island.

RCMP said Tuesday the alleged incident occured Friday night when a red 1999 Jeep Wrangler “narrowly missed” several pedestrians walking in the middle of Bowen Island Trunk Road.

Police say words were exchanged and a fight broke out between the pedestrians and the driver.

The driver, a 53-year-old man identified in an online fundraiser as Gerald Morrisseau, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The two men on foot, who were 35 and 32 years old, were arrested Monday and assault charges are pending.

A statement on the fundraiser page, started by Becky Dawson, says Morrisseau’s “teeth are cracked, his hair pulled out, and has stitches in his eye socket and ear, and many black bruises.”

More than $7,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning, far above the initial $5,000 goal.

“Following this incident, there has been significant social media activity and speculation,” said Sgt. Jeff Shore. “We want to assure the community of Bowen Island that we working hard to advance the investigation and ask for continued patience as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-947-0516, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

