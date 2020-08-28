D-Hut Pizza in Abbotsford was robbed three times by the same man in 2019. Kolton Klassen has now pleaded guilty to all three robberies. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Man pleads guilty to robbing Abbotsford pizza restaurant 3 times

Kolton Klassen, 28, robbed D-Hut Pizza in May and June 2019

A man who robbed an Abbotsford pizza restaurant three times last year has pleaded guilty and has had his sentencing scheduled for October.

Kolton Klassen, 28, appeared Aug. 20 in Abbotsford provincial court to plead guilty to three counts of robbery.

Two other charges of disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Klassen was first charged with robbing D-Hut Pizza on Clearbrook Road on June 9, 2019.

Police at the time said he produced a knife, demanded and obtained cash, and then ran away.

RELATED: Man charged with knifepoint robbery of Abbotsford pizza restaurant

A patrol officer who was in the area at the time was flagged down by an employee. A description of the suspect was broadcast to other officers and, within a minute, Klassen was located a block away and arrested.

He was subsequently charged with two previous robberies of the restaurant – on May 29 and June 8, 2019.

Police said those two incidents also involved a man with a knife.

Klassen’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 in Abbotsford provincial court.

RELATED: Man now faces five charges in relation to 3 robberies at Abbotsford pizza restaurant


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCops and CourtsCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall
Next story
ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Just Posted

More toads died on roads in Brookswood this year

The annual local toad migration hit some COVID-related problems

Langley teens’ art in video honours Overdose Awareness Day

The local project is aimed at combatting the overdose crisis

Some struggle, some thrive during pandemic, Langley City business survey finds.

Full details of ambitious July survey of nearly all businesses won;t be ready until September

Controversial Langley activist sues Township, salon owners

The Small Claims Court allegations have not been proven

Motorcyclist killed in Murrayville Thursday morning

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the crash, checking for possible medical issue

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Laid-off hotel workers bring protest to B.C. tourism minister’s office

Fasting union members will be outside Lisa Beare’s office indefinitely

Most Read