(Philip Brown/Unsplash)

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

A Good Samaritan was taken to hospital earlier this month while trying to rescue an owl from a road in B.C.’s Interior.

RCMP say the driver stopped his Suzuki Swift in the westbound lane of Squilax Anglemont Road in Chase to pick up an injured owl on Jan. 6.

The driver placed the owl in the passenger seat and walked around the car to get into the driver’s seat when a Hyundai Sante Fe crashed into his car from behind.

The Suzuki hit the man who was still outside his car. When police arrived, they took him to Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital for treatment.

The owl, meanwhile, had woken up while police were on scene, and flown away.

