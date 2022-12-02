A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck

The driver heard banging noises coming from the truck’s compactor

As the cold snap in the Okanagan continues, some people are seeking shelter in potentially dangerous locations.

A garbage truck driver in West Kelowna got a shock when he heard banging noises coming from the rear of his vehicle on Dec. 1.

RCMP said the driver had made a pickup around 5:40 a.m. when he heard the commotion. When he stopped and got out of the truck he could hear a man inside the compactor.

The driver realized the man had been picked up inside a dumpster at a previous location, and that the compactor had possibly been cycled at least twice before he was found.

The West Kelowna Fire Department freed the man, who suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands and was hypothermic. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaGarbageTrucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Nisga’a totem on display at Scotland museum since 1930 is heading home

Just Posted

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
CHRISTMAS FUN: Look at all the holiday events around Langley

Clients of the Aldergrove Food Bank select food for the week at the food bank’s storefront location at Countryside Mall. (Special to The Star)
Need for healthy meals and food bank support growing

Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel, with her husband Kevin Kelly (left) and Township Mayor Eric Woodward (right) were speakers at a recent event. A group of Kwantlen First Nation members says they are now the official band council, and plan to put forward a new governance code for the KFN, removing hereditary chief Gabriel. (Langley Advance Times files)
Competing band councils claim legitimacy at Kwantlen First Nation

A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and icy conditions coming for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley