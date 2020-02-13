Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies, IHIT confirms

A man who was shot in a Langley parking lot on Friday has died in hospital, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Thursday morning.
We have taken conduct of the investigation from Langley Crossing Shopping Center. A man was shot in the parking lot last Friday around 9:30pm. He recently died in hospital.
— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 13, 2020
IHIT has now taken over the investigation of the incident that took place in the 6300-block of 200th Street around 9:30 p.m. near a Chuck E. Cheese.
An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, according to the Langley RCMP.
IHIT has not released any more details at this time.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.