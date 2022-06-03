RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Northern B.C. wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike
Next story
Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Just Posted

Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star) Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star)
Langley Rotary Clubs launch 2nd annual 50/50 raffle

Veronica Cave, center, is supporting the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride with a perogie fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. (Cops for Cancer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove perogie fundraiser aids kids with cancer

Multiple family-friendly activities, including pony rides and facepainting, are incorporated into the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. And the existing playground and the returning food trucks are also family favourites at tbird’s many horse events throughout the spring and summer months. (Langley Advance Times files)
Longines FEI Nations Cup is fun for the family

Clay Steiro, left, manager of road safety delivery, and Leanne Cassap, road safety coordinator for Langley, crewed a speed watch sign on the Langley Bypass as part of Project SWOOP on Thursday, June 2. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Project SWOOP arrives in Langley to target speeders