Man trying to sleep in ATM vestibule in Nanaimo causes disturbance

Officers were called to a downtown bank on Feb. 2 at about 3 a.m.

A man trying to sleep in an ATM vestibule downtown had to move on after he allegedly caused a disturbance to those who had disturbed his slumber.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to the bank’s ATM vestibule on Feb. 2 at about 3 a.m.

“It appears the subject of the complaint, who was well-known to local police, was taking exception to people using the ATM as it was interfering with his REM sleep,” the press release noted. “The attending officer suggested alternative locations which might may be more conducive to him achieving the desired dream state.”

The man moved on without further incident.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting
Next story
B.C. Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

Just Posted

Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Pyeongchang marks Langley resident Rick Regamble’s 13th Olympic Winter Games

WATCH: Seeking homes for hounds in Langley

A greyhound adoption group is looking for new owners.

VIDEO: Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

Thunder crowned provincial champs

Langley U13 field lacrosse team wins tier 1 boys B.C. title

WHAT’S IN STORE: Young Langley professionals keep Sleep Out movement growing

A local communications manager joins 80 sleeping on the streets in Vancouver Thursday.

VIDEO: Widen the freeway now, Langley chamber insists

Business advocates describe cancelling bridge tolls and highway expansion as ‘disappointing.’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Vancouver remains Canada’s second priciest rental city: stats

Burnaby, Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford all made the list of 26 cities

Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute

Tensions escalate between Alberta and B.C. over Kinder Morgan expansion

First sighting of sperm whale off B.C. coast

DFO scientist says whale may have been exploring new waters or looking for more food sources

Most Read