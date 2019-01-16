Man, two children sent to hospital after Vancouver carbon monoxide leak

Nine people were evacuated from the home in south Vancouver

Two children and a man were taken to hospital late Tuesday night after a carbon monoxide leak in a Vancouver home.

Fire Chief Darell Reid tweeted Wednesday morning that nine people were evacuated from a residence on Tyne Street just after 11 p.m. after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

READ MORE: 43 people in Montreal hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

According to BC Emergency Health Services, a carbon monoxide detector went off inside the building.

Reid is reminding homeowners and renters to check smoke and CO alarms to ensure they are working properly.

