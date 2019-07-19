Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Multiple police units responded to report

Access to Langley Memorial Hospital was restricted for a period of time after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the ER around 7 p.m. Friday night (July 19).

Multiple police units responded.

Langley RCMP said the 22-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

He is not believed to be a Langley resident and may be from out of the province, police said.

The investigation is continuing and the hospital has resumed normal operations.

More to come.

