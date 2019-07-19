Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Access to Langley Memorial Hospital was restricted for a period of time after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the ER around 7 p.m. Friday night (July 19).
Multiple police units responded.
Langley RCMP said the 22-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Something is happening here at Langley Memorial Hospital right now. They shut down the surgical ambulatory unit. There’s 2 more officers on the other entrance where emerg entrance is @steeletalk @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver @chrisgailus @sophielui @PaulHaysom @SoniaSunger pic.twitter.com/eKYcyPBhvy
— Pat White (@patwhite84) July 20, 2019
He is not believed to be a Langley resident and may be from out of the province, police said.
The investigation is continuing and the hospital has resumed normal operations.
More to come.
