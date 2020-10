MAP: Voting locations in Langley

Sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 24) is election day and those who aren’t in the group of thousands that voted during advance polling will want to know where to cast their ballot during general voting day.

There are 37 voting locations set-up in Langley for election day – all are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

BC Elections ask those voting in person to bring “acceptable ID,” that proves their identity and residential address. Voters are recommended to wear a mask and bring their own pen or pencil.

Those who have yet to return their vote-by-mail package have until 8 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 24) to return it to Elections BC. Residents should now return their package to an in-person drop-off location to make sure BC Elections receive it by the deadline 8 p.m. deadline.

Vote-by-mail packages can be dropped-off at a district electoral office or voting place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Langley riding district electoral office is located at 101-20621 Logan Ave., while the Langley East office is at 206-22314 Fraser Hwy.

There are 32 Langley schools listed as voting locations.

The district says only the school gyms will be in use and no public access to other part of the school will be permitted. Set-up is scheduled to take place Friday, as no students are on site due to a Pro-D day.

The district will be cleaning all sites prior to the school-day Monday.

To learn more about voting safely visit: elections.bc.ca/voting/voting-safely-and-covid-19.

List of voting locations in Langley:

Abbotsford South Aldergrove Comm Sec School 26850 29 Ave Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Betty Gilbert Middle School 26845 27 Ave Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Coghlan Fundamental Elem School 4452 256 St Langley, BC

Abbotsford South North Otter Elem School 5370 248 St Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Parkside Centennial Elem School 3300 270 St Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Pioneer Mobile Home Park 27111 0 Ave Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Royal Canadian Legion 265 26607 Fraser Hwy Langley, BC

Abbotsford South Shortreed Elem School 27330 28 Ave Langley, BC

Langley, Alice Brown Elem School 20011 44 Ave Langley City, BC

Langley, Blacklock Elem School 5100 206 St Langley City, BC

Langley, Brookswood Sec School 20902 37A Ave Langley, BC

Langley, Douglas Park Comm School 5409 206 St Langley City, BC

Langley, Glenwood Elem School 20785 24 Ave Langley, BC

Langley, H.D. Stafford Middle School 20441 Grade Cres Langley City, BC

Langley, Langley Life Tabernacle 4447 200 St Langley, BC

Langley, Langley Meadows Comm School 2244 Willoughby Way Langley, BC

Langley, Langley Sec School 21405 56 Ave Langley, BC

Langley, Nicomekl Comm School 20050 53 Ave Langley City, BC

Langley, R.C. Garnett Elem School 7096 201 St Langley, BC

Langley East, Alex Hope Elem School 21150 85 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Bethel Mennonite Church 24687 56 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, D.W. Poppy Sec School 23752 52 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Dorothy Peacock Elem School 20292 91A Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Fort Langley Elem School 8877 Bartlett St Langley, BC

Langley East, Gordon Greenwood Elem School 9175 206 St Langley, BC

Langley East, James Hill Elem School 22144 Old Yale Rd Langley, BC

Langley East, Langley Fine Arts School 9096 Trattle St Langley, BC

Langley East, Langley Fundamental Elem School 21789 50 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Lynn Fripps Elem School 21020 83 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, R.E. Mountain Sec School 7755 202A St Langley, BC

Langley East, Richard Bulpitt Elem School 20965 77A Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Topham Elem School 21555 91 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Walnut Grove Sec School 8919 Walnut Grove Dr Langley, BC

Langley East, West Langley Elem School 9403 212 St Langley, BC

Langley East, Wix-Brown Elem School 23851 24 Ave Langley, BC

Langley East, Yorkson Creek Middle School 20686 84 Ave Langley, BC

For up to the date information visit elections.bc.ca.

