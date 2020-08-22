Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

The Real Canadian Superstore on Lougheed Highway in Mission released a positive test result on July 29. Screenshot from Google Maps.

Both Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills are making masks the rule in all their stores, starting next Saturday (Aug. 29).

The stores let customers know about the new mandatory shopping requirement in social media posts that went up Saturday (Aug. 22).

Mission and Surrey Superstore locations both had employees test positive for COVID-19 at their stores last month. Meanwhile, on Aug. 20 an outbreak causing nine infections was traced back to a Loblaws distribution centre in Surrey.

Both No Frills and Superstore are owned by Loblaws Companies, along with Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws Markets, but no mask mandate has been handed down for the latter stores.

Coronavirus