Two luxury cars were among 10 excessive speeders over the Granville Street Bridge on Canada Day. (Mark Christensen/Twitter)

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Vancouver police had a busy day on the city’s roads Canada Day, as they pulled over more than 30 speeders.

According to one police officer, that included a McLaren going 130 kilometres per hour and a Challenger going 125 kilometres per hour over the Granville Street Bridge.

Police said both cars were impounded. The posted speed limit on the bridge is 60 kilometres per hour. The fine for going more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit ranges from ​$368 to $483, along with $516 in Driver Risk Premium fines.

