Measles clinics for kids coming to Langley

School-aged children can get immunized at a number of upcoming events

Multiple measles immunization clinics are coming to Langley as Fraser Health encourages families to get their kids treatment to prevent a future outbreak of the disease.

The province-wide campaign has been launched as multiple measles outbreaks have taken place around North America.

While there is no full outbreak in B.C., there have been more than 20 cases contracted by B.C. residents, most of them traveling abroad, and health regions are working on efforts to prevent an outbreak in the future.

Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

The campaign stared in April, and is aimed at school-aged children.

The Langley clinics include:

• Parkside Centennial Elementary School, 3300 270 Street, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Walnut Grove Community Center, 8889 Walnut Grove Drive, May 8 and 23 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. and May 11 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

• Langley Public Health Unit, 20389 Fraser Highway, May 10 (hours TBA)

• George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave., May 29 from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

In addition, a high school clinic will be held at Langley Secondary May 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A clinic was held in April at Aldergrove Community Secondary.

Letters started going out in April to parents of children who don’t have up-to-date measles vaccinations, for Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Adults and parents with infants are being asked to go see their doctor, a pharmacist qualified to give immunizations, or a local public health office.

